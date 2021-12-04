Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. 343,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

