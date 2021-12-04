Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.
NYSE:HI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. 343,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.