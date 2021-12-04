Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.32 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.