Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $346.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

