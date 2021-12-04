Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

