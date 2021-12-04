Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

