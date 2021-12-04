Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Down 3.9%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 344,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 762.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 217,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 191,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,522,000 after buying an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 269.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

