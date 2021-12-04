Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

