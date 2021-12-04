H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

