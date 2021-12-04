H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRUFF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $12.47 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

