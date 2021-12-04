Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.58. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

