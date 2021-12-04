Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $1.87 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $27.42 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $47,006.51 or 0.99406457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.44 or 0.08288596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00082095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.85 or 0.99536186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

