Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 866.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

