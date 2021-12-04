Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 866.0 days.
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.