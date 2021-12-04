HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Stake Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.51 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

