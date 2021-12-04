Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.85.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE H opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

