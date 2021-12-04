Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $10.04 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $38.73 million and approximately $855,057.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $10.04 or 0.00020308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.24 or 0.08266903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.90 or 0.98369277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 16,658,176 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

