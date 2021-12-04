HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and $19.10 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.72 or 0.99468973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055367 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00286587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.00452230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00183788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

