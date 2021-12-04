Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Hyve has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $432,135.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.44 or 0.08376842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00083036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.21 or 0.98259557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.