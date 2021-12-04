IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,110,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.