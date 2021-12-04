Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Iberdrola stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $61.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

