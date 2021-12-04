Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE IBER traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBER. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.