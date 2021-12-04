iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 130,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,997. iCAD has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

