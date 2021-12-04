Iconic Token Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.88 million and $2,803.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.26 or 0.08349915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.50 or 0.99266961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

