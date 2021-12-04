Idena Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,254.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Idena has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $80,254.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00118046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00185904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.44 or 0.08288596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00063991 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,310,732 coins and its circulating supply is 54,102,475 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.