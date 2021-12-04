IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $592,149.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $592,149.00 and approximately $34,939.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00236641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.