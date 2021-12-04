IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 417,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IMAX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 564.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMAX by 310.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

