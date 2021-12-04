Independence Holding (IHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by 175.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independence by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Independence by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independence by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Independence by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independence by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.