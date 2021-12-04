INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on INDUS in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get INDUS alerts:

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €30.95 ($35.17) on Wednesday. INDUS has a 1-year low of €31.30 ($35.57) and a 1-year high of €37.70 ($42.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $832.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.43.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.