Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ILPT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

