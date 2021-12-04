Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.09. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,889 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.