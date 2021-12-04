Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,342,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,701,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,426.0 days.

IFSUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

