Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

