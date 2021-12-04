Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Shares Down 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 4,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000.

