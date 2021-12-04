Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Innoviva worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $4,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

