Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Buys $998,400.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 455,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

