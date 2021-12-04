Insider Buying: Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Acquires 17,200 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) insider Naseema Sparks acquired 17,200 shares of Australian Vintage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$13,003.20 ($9,288.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments.

