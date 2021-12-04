Insider Buying: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO Buys 4,760 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Afshar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 277,888 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

