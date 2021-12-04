Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) insider Tim Clissold bought 40,000 shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £159,200 ($207,995.82).

LON BGCG opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 430.95. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 361.89 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The stock has a market cap of £237.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

