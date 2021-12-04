Insider Buying: Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) CEO Acquires $20,049.75 in Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) CEO R. Erik Holmlin bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $20,049.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.40 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

