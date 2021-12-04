Insider Buying: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Acquires 6,190 Shares of Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

