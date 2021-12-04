Insider Buying: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Buys $713,000.00 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $48,985,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after buying an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

