Insider Buying: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys 225,000 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $3,467,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $4,030,516.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 190,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $2,825,300.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $3,726,268.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.70 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

