Insider Buying: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTLK opened at $1.33 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.