Insider Buying: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Buys $774,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $1,468,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.25 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $5,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

