Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Matthew Pauls acquired 10,000 shares of Savara stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00.

SVRA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

