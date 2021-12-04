Insider Buying: VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Buys $13,350.00 in Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kendall Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Kendall Larsen purchased 7,759 shares of VirnetX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.38.
Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
