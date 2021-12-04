Insider Buying: VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Buys $13,350.00 in Stock

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kendall Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VirnetX alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Kendall Larsen purchased 7,759 shares of VirnetX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.38.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,030 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 108,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.