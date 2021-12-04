Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $12,409,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $12,651,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00.

ANET opened at $121.20 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

