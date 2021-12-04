Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,344,261.27 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

OWL stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

