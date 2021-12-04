Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Sells $4,217,500.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

