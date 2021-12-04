Insider Selling: ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Major Shareholder Sells 12,195 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. ForgeRock Inc has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Accenture plc bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

