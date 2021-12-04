Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00.

FROG opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 61.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 307,773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 6.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 75.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

